Odd-even rule: Financial uncertainty taking toll on mental health, say Ludhiana traders

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 23:32 IST

Five days into the odd-even restrictions for shops in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the district, shopkeepers have complained that not only are they facing mounting losses for months now, but were now finding it hard to combat stress amid the financial hardship.

Seeking relief from the state government and district administration, various shopkeepers associations in the city have claimed that their business has reduced to 15-20% amid the latest restrictions after coming back on track slowly.

“Uncertainty about the future is taking a toll on the mental health of shopkeepers,” said Amarjit Singh, president of the Model Town Market Association.

“The government provided no relief to the traders for the loss of business during the lockdown. Now, due to the new restrictions, half of the shops are open for just three days in a week and the remaining only two. How will traders pay rent, loan instalments and salaries?” he questioned.

The Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) has also opposed the odd-even rule.

“If the government really wants to break the chain of infection, a lockdown can be announced for an entire week. But, the odd-even rule is only disturbing the business environment,” said Gurmeet Singh Kular, president, FICO.

Body’s senior vice-president Manjinder Singh Sachdeva said,“How can traders survive when they are allowed to open shops only for 16 or 24 hours a week?”

The odd-even rule had also confused customers, say shopkeepers. “All shops should be allowed to remain open for a limited number of days,” said president of the Chaura Bazaar Shopkeepers Association, Parampal Singh Witty.

Babanpreet Singh, who has a shop in Ghumar Mandi, said,“Our savings are depleting quickly. The government should pay heed to our problems, else this slowdown will result in large scale-unemployment.”

Some market associations, including those in Ghumar Mandi and Mall Road, have suggested that only shops on one side of a road be allowed to remain open on a certain day. This way, shops in one row can remain on one day and the opposite row on the next day, they said.

“This will at least help allay confusion among the customers about which shop they can visit,” said Pawan Batra, president of the Ghumar Mandi Market Association.

FIVE SHOPKEEPERS BOOKED

Meanwhile, since August 24, when the odd-even rule was enforced, the Division Number 8 police have registered five FIRs against shopkeepers in Ghumar Mandi for violating the norms. The FIRs have been registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC. FIRs are also being registered against shopkeepers who keep their shops open after 6.30pm ahead of the night curfew that begins at 7pm.