Odd-even rule for shops lifted in Mohali

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 20:50 IST

Following the directions of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) regarding Unlock 1.0, the Mohali district administration has done away with the odd-even rule for opening shops and also extended the timings to close the shops to 7pm instead of 6pm.

On Monday, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan issued a notification stating that as per the directives of the chief minister, effective June 1, shops in main markets will open between 7am and 7pm, and liquor vends can remain open from 8am to 8pm. Barber shops and salons were already open in Mohali.

NIGHT CURFEW RELAXED

“We have extended the curfew relaxation time by four hours. Now people are free to move between 5am to 9pm, instead of just 7am to 7pm,” he said, adding that employees of government as well as private establishments willbe allowed to move without any pass during this time, except the mandatory self-generated e-pass for interdistrict and interstate travel.

As far as interstate travel is concerned, the DC said buses will ply with the consent of other states, as per SOPs to be issued by the state transport department. The department will also issue SOPs for intrastate movement of buses. However, interstate movement of essential goods will not be restricted.

There are no restrictions on either interstate or intrastate movement of passenger vehicles, such as taxis, cabs, stage carriers, tempo-travellers and cars, but self-generated e-pass would be needed to be downloaded from COVA app. Bicycles, rickshaws and auto-rickshaws will be allowed, subject to compliance of the SOPs issued by the transport department.