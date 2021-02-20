Odisha teacher arrested for marrying four women without any divorce
- During the Covid-19 lockdown last year, Nayak married one more woman. He was with his fourth wife when the police arrested him.
An Art teacher in Odisha's Cuttack district was arrested on Friday on charges of marrying four women in the last 10 years.
Police officials in Cuttack said that Krushna Chandra Nayak, an art teacher at Gopinathpur High School of Salepur area, had married a woman in 2001. Later he married another woman in 2008 without divorcing the first one.
Cuttack deputy commissioner of police Prateek Singh said during the Covid-19 lockdown last year, Nayak married one more woman. He was with his fourth wife when the police arrested him.
Nayak's first wife alleged that after marriage, he used to demand money from her family on the pretext of pursuing his studies and other needs. "My husband started living separately on the pretext of pursuing higher education. He never looked after me and tortured me. In 2004, I finally lodged a complaint against him at Purighat and Mahila Police stations. However, I withdraw the case after his family members assured they'll look after me," Nayak's first wife said in her complaint. In 2008, he married for the second time.
Also read: Mumbai, Nagpur, Amravati - New restrictions as Covid-19 surge continues
Nayak's third wife who had married him in 2016 said he would visit home occasionally. "In March 2020, I informed my family about his strange behaviour when I came across his photo with another woman on his mobile phone,” she said.
Nayak's misdeeds came to light after his first and third wife lodged complaints with the Mahila police station in Cuttack. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Nayak under Sections 493A, 323, 294, 494, 500, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, and arrested him.
Last month, the video of a man in Chhatisgarh had gone viral of him marrying two women at a time even though his first wife was living with him at his ancestral home. The viral video of Chandu Maurya marrying two women at a time had sparked a debate as it flouted the Hindu Marriage Act.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Treat us as frontline staff, give us vaccine shots: Air India’s Mumbai staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Active Covid-19 cases on rise, next 15 days crucial for Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
365 samples, including 90 from Mumbai, sent for genome sequencing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jayant Patil, Rajesh Tope take count of Covid-positive Maharashtra ministers to 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Start Covid-19 vaccination phase 3 before second wave hits Mumbai’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress’ poll eve promise of ‘dating destinations' in Vadodara invites BJP's wr
- “What's wrong if the Vadodara Municipal Corporation provides affordable coffee shops to youngsters, couples who can’t afford expensive cafes?" said Vadodara Congress chief.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fee hike in Maharashtra schools: Regulation doesn’t help, say parents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IKEA's malls arm plans first India site on outskirts of Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
65-year-old gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor
- The court also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on the convict, identified as Hiraman Yadav alias Rangbaj who hails from Gopalpur village in Bihar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMD predicts light drizzle in parts of Mumbai on Saturday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai traffic police issues e-challan to Vivek Oberoi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra tries to get vaccine for MLAs for budget session; Centre says no
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh admn puts power privatisation on hold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Cops arrest Agra resident in sextortion racket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha teacher arrested for marrying four women without any divorce
- During the Covid-19 lockdown last year, Nayak married one more woman. He was with his fourth wife when the police arrested him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox