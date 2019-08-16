Oil companies to distribute 60,000 gas stoves in flood-hit Sangli and Kolhapur

cities

PUNE Guardian minister Chandrakant Patil held a meeting with representatives of oil companies on Thursday and instructed them to provide additional gas stoves and cylinders to flood-hit Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

The oil company officials promised to distribute 60,000 gas stoves in both the districts. Officials of Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited were present at the meeting.

Patil said, “Many families are complaining of gas stoves not working properly in Kolhapur and Sangli after household items submerged in floodwaters. The companies assured to supply 60,000 gas stoves in flood-affected areas. They have also promised to deploy 200 mechanics who will repair existing gas stoves in these areas.”

Congress leader and member of legislative assembly (MLA) Vishwajeet Kadam who is representing Sangli district met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday.

Kadam said, “My assembly constituency Bhilawadi and the entire district has been badly affected. I have demanded an increase in compensation to farmers, house repairs and death of animals. The government needs to provide free bus passes to all the students for state transport bus service and provide books and necessary educational material. The chief minister has assured of help.”

