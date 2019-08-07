On bail in rape case, man robs milk trader of Rs 8 lakh in south Delhi

delhi

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 00:59 IST

A man accused of raping a minor girl has been arrested for robbing a milk trader of R8 lakh in south Delhi’s Maidan Garhi last month, police said.

Identified by his first name, Amreesh, the 21-year-old suspect was out on bail in the rape case. He had allegedly raped the girl in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri last year, the police added.

Amreesh told the police that after he was identified him as a suspect in the cash robbery that took place on July 8, he had allegedly left his mobile phone in a taxi to send the investigators off track.

Amreesh, along with his two colleagues Aadil and Abhishek, had targeted a milk trader who was headed to a bank on a motorcycle to deposit the cash.

The trader, Mandeep Rathi, would generally collect R4-5 lakh from milk booths every day. But on July 8, he was carrying R 8.1 lakh. This information was allegedly relayed by someone known to Rathi to the suspects who planned to intercept him mid-way.

Armed with a pistol, the robbers intercepted his motorcycle, assaulted him and forced him to hand over the bag containing cash. The suspects were captured by a camera some distance away.

In the following days, the police arrested Aadil and Abhishek, but Amreesh had managed to flee. “When he got to know that he was identified and his mobile phone number was under surveillance, he intentionally left his mobile phone in a taxi in Haryana’s Badhkal,” said an investigator.

The police thought they had nearly caught the suspect, but soon realised that Amreesh had thrown them off the track.

Over the last week, the police identified a woman with whom Amreesh would allegedly speak over phone every night. That helped the police trace his location to Dasna in Uttar Pradesh and arrest him on Tuesday, said the officer.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 21:15 IST