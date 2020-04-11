On the Frontline: I have been told to keep a distance from my family at home, Prashant Ranpise, chief fire officer, PMC

Updated: Apr 11, 2020

PUNE Prashant Ranpise, chief fire officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), a recipient of the President’s Fire Safety Medal in 2010, spoke of the role of the Pune fire brigade in battling the coronavirus pandemic. Firemen in the city are helping with spraying the disinfectant sodium hypochlorite solution in contaminated areas and transportation and cremation of Covid-19 (coronavirus) patients. More than 25 people have died of this deadly disease so far.

What is your role in this pandemic?

Ever since this coronavirus crisis began, the fire brigade has been working in close coordination with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) staff. We have two roles- we help with the spraying of the disinfectant sodium hypochlorite solution using the quick relief vehicle with a capacity of 500 litres. We take up various areas which are contaminated.

Our second role is to provide assistance after the death of a Covid-19 patient is announced. When no one is willing to carry the dead and relatives refuse to take the bodies, then it is for us to do the needful.

We were all scared when such a call came for the first time. The doctors advised us to wear PPE (personal protective equipment) and now we have three shifts with a van on standby at Sassoon Hospital every day. There are 55 to 60 people working in one shift.

How does your day begin and roll out?

We are working continuously, where my job is to coordinate with Sassoon Hospital as well the cremation places in the city. The hospital provides 4 people to go along with us, to help load the body. Besides this, we have regular fire fighting calls as well as rescue and other calls which include tree collapse, animal rescue, and other such. We get around 13 to 14 calls per day.

In spite of the Lockdown, the emergency calls range from garbage burning gone out of control to rescuing animals from tree or from terraces, and even birds trapped in life-threatening situation. We work round-the-clock, although on a typical day, our work begins at 7 am and goes on till midnight.

What precautions are you taking?

We have been given sanitizers, masks, hand gloves, gumboots, among others. The first thing I do is get into the bath the moment I reach home. There is a lot of tension in my family because of this work,

I am often scolded by my wife, especially if I am coming from a duty in Sassoon Hospital. I try to explain that we are well protected, but there is fear in their mind.

I have three college-going children but even they are afraid as they watch news daily showing the unfolding crisis, I have been told to keep distance at home from them too.

What is your view of the Covid-19 crisis in Pune? How do you see it unfolding?

I feel, as compared to the other states and cities, Pune has done a remarkable job, and it is for the first time that we are facing such a big crisis. It is taking people time to become used to the idea of staying at home.

What gaps do you see in health and relief work?

PMC has shown remarkable readiness from the first day of this crisis. The way they cordoned off Naidu Hospital and the smooth coordination between so many departments, I don’t see any gaps in the health work or relief work; it is going very smoothly.