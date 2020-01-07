On the way to protest, Congress leader detained in Doraha

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 22:53 IST

The police on Tuesday rounded up Congress leader Gursimran Singh Mand in Doraha, preventing him to go on a protest.

Mand was on his way to burn the effigies of Babbar Khalsa member Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted of assassination of former chief minister Beant Singh, Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) head Gobind Singh Longowal and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The police freed Mand at around 2pm after detaining him for five hours.

Mand alleged that Badal and Longowal were trying to disturb the law and order situation in Punjab by “favouring terrorists responsible for murder of innocent people”.

He added that pardoning Rajoana will be injustice to the families of people killed by the terrorists.

Joint co-ordinator of Kisan Congress, a wing of All-India Congress Committee, Mand said he had planned a protest against Rajoana, Sukbhir Badal and SGPC chief Longowal in Payal, near the idol of former CM Beant Singh. As he entered Doraha, the police intercepted him and took him to the police station at 9am. The police detained him for five hours and freed him at 2pm.

Mand had aroused controversy after he cleaned a statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi with his turban on December 26, 2018, in Ludhiana. Congress leaders washed the idol with milk after Akali Dal workers defaced it with black ink.