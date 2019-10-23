One month since Pune’s flash floods: ‘Give us permanent houses or leave us to die’  

cities

PUNE For Sunil Shinde, one of the survivors of flash floods and a resident of Tangewala colony in Sahakarnagar, one of the worst affected areas, it is a saga of struggle to live a normal life after the flash floods. Shinde lived along with nine of the other members of his joint family at the colony.

“From last month, I and my family members are staying at a temporary shelter provided by the civic body as our houses are still filled with sludge and muck. Rains are still in progress bat we hope to go back home before Diwali,” said Shinde.

Seven people lost their lives in our colony and if we think about it even today we fear for our own lives, he says.

“Our lives have been changed from that day and we are struggling to get necessities like food, drinking water and shelter,” said Shinde.

“We tried reaching out to political parties, civic body and even state government but, in return, we have got only Rs15,000 as compensation,” he says.

“We lost all household items, official documents, cash and gold which was there inside our houses. So any kind of help is less for us. We will have to start our lives from scratch,” he said.

“When we think that rains will stop now, the next day heavy rains again hit the area. Since September 25 till now it has happened three to four times that rainwater has again started rising up in our area. Out of the total 150 residents in our colony hardly 50 have stayed back,” said Shinde.

“Daily we are dependent on someone else who can give us two-time meals and a shelter to live as some of them just sleep on the footpath nearby our colony,” he added.

“We now want a permanent solution to this floods issue as we cannot live in fear anymore. Our only demand from the state government is that give us permanent houses or leave us to die,” said Sunil.

