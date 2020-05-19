One more tests positive in Himachal, count now 91

Updated: May 19, 2020 21:26 IST

One more person tested positive for Covid-19 in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the state’s tally to 91.

The patient, a 21-year-old youth from Chowari sub-division of Chamba district, had returned from Dubai on May 13 in a special relief flight that landed at Amritsar Airport, said Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati.

He was in institutional quarantine at Damtal on Himachal-Punjab border in Kangra. The patient is being shifted to Covid-care centre at Baijnath, the DC said.

With one new case, the total count in the state has climbed to 91 and the active cases are now 39.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a spurt in Covid-19 cases since May 4, with 51 people testing positive. Two people have died due to the virus during the corresponding period.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 22 cases followed by Una with 18 cases and Hamirpur with 15 cases.

Thirteen cases have been reported in Chamba district, nine in Solan, seven in Bilaspur, four in Bilaspur; two each in Sirmaur and Mandi and one in Shimla.

Till date, 19,490 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the state. More than 22,000 are under active surveillance.