One Stop Centre for women safety increases its outreach

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 22:01 IST

Gurugram: Lying inoperative for more than a year, the One Stop Centre (OSC) in the district that provides specialised services to women victims of domestic violence has become functional. In January this year, the centre addressed 35 cases, officials said.

In December last year, the centre had addressed only seven cases of domestic violence.

Following the directives given by the chief minister, the district administration is trying to increase the outreach of OSC by collaborating with police stations and government hospitals to refer victims of domestic violence to the centre.

The centre, which resumed its operation from November last year, provides various services that include assistance in lodging an FIR, psychological and legal counselling, medical services and temporary shelter.

Pinki Malik, chief administrator, OSC, said, “ We act upon cases reported on 181, the women helpline number, coordinate with local police and immediately provide services to the aggrieved woman.”

If necessary, the victim is given temporary accommodation for at least five days at the centre. “Women who suffer physical or mental abuse and need legal and medical aid are also referred to the centre, where these services are provided free of cost,” said Malik.

According to her, most of the domestic violence cases are reported between 9pm and 11pm. “Certain cases require immediate action. We coordinate with local police, stay in touch with the officer in-charge. Depending upon the situation, we try to resolve the case then and there, and give psycho-social counselling. An FIR against the husband is lodged, if required,” she said.

Most of the women who approach the OSC come from the lower-income group. Malik, however, said she has handled few cases of women coming from the high-income bracket.

The OSC under the women and child development (WCD) department was being run at the Civil Hospital in 2018. At that time, the centre lacked basic infrastructure and staff for proper functioning. In 2019, the centre was shifted to Civil Lines inside the WCD complex having a proper accommodation facility, and dedicated counselling and medical rooms.

“The centre was in a deplorable state earlier in the absence of infrastructure and staff, but now the services have improved,” said Malik, citing the rise in footfall from 7 in December to 35 in January.

When HT recently visited the centre, the room with four beds and its office were maintained and clean.

As per the norms, an OSC should have a computer operator, two multi-purpose workers, and three security guards. Currently, in Gurugram, there are three multi-purpose workers, three security guards and one IT professional.

For the proper functioning of the centre, psychological and legal experts are also to be hired. Currently, Malik is the psychology councillor, besides being the chief administrator. Also, there are two lawyers for free legal aid provided by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

Currently, except Sonepat, one OSC is functional in all districts of Haryana. A maximum of 39 cases have been reported in Karnal in November followed by Mahendargarh with 26 cases. Each district has been given a target to address at least 50 cases. Therefore, to expand its outreach, the administration is working in collaboration with police stations and hospitals.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, who is also the chairman of the district management committee, said, “Under the Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates Programme, we are trying to expedite implementation plan on women’s safety. A new building for the centre has also been finalised which will further improve the services.”