Onion prices fluctuate amid choppy supply in UT

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 00:00 IST

Onion prices at apni mandis in Chandigarh continue to fluctuate amid variability in supply.

The prices that had peaked at ₹70 per kg on Wednesday gone down to ₹45 on Friday, but once again rose to ₹65 on Saturday.

Apni mandis president Parlad Singh said the prices have remained volatile as trucks carrying the crop had earlier been stuck in Nashik, Maharashtra, owing to cyclone warnings.

“After the trucks were able to reach the city, the prices had come down,” he said. “Meanwhile, onions from Alwar, Rajasthan, had also reached the local markets. However, prices of onions from Nashik went up because they are of better quality.”

Singh said onions from Alwar are still available for around ₹50 per kg at the vegetable market in Sector 26.

Meanwhile, tomatoes continue to remain priced high at ₹50 per kg. Punjab mandi board officials said more supplies are expected soon and prices are likely to fall down to ₹40 in the coming week.

PRICE WATCH

Onion prices (per kg) at apni mandis in the past few days

November 5 ₹65

November 6 ₹70

November 7 ₹50

November 8 ₹45

November 9 ₹65