Only 24 apply for Chandigarh Housing Board’s costliest scheme

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 00:45 IST

Only 24 people have shown interest for Chandigarh Housing Board’s (CHB’s) costliest ever housing scheme in Sector 53.

To begin with, the CHB has floated a demand notice to gauge the public response to the scheme having a total of 492 flats, ranging from 3-BHK to EWS category. While the scheme will be launched if the response is good enough, the persons applying under the demand survey will be given preference in allotment.

The last date to apply for the scheme is November 30. Only online submission of applications is allowed with an initial fee of ₹10,000. The board will refund the fee if the scheme is junked due to poor response.

An official said that the board must get at least 50% response to the number of flats it intends to build. If the response is not adequate, the scheme will be quashed.

Board CEO Yashpal Garg said the response is good so far. “We have another one month for buyers to show interest in the scheme,” he said.

As compared to previous schemes, the flat rates have increased manifold in the board’s latest housing scheme (see box).

In the last housing scheme launched in Sector 51 in 2016, which comprises only 2-BHK flats, the units were offered at just ₹70 lakh, far cheaper than ₹1.47-crore price tag for the same flat in this scheme.

The price difference is even larger when compared with the Sector 63 housing scheme, floated in 2008, where the offer price for 3-BHK flat was just ₹47 lakh, ₹29 lakh for 2-BHK and ₹18 lakh for 1-BHK flat.

Uncertainty also looms over the housing scheme floated for 3,900 UT employees, due to similar high pricing. The employees recently approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, pleading for the allotment at lower rates. The local real estate industry is wary of the high prices of the proposed scheme as it could inflate the market value of existing properties, resulting in a decline in demand.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

The applicant should be a bona fide resident of Chandigarh on the date of opening of the scheme. However, the bona fide resident condition will not apply to serving defence personnel, pensioners/family pensioners of defence forces personnel, employees of the Government of India, Punjab Government, Haryana Government and the Chandigarh administration and their boards, corporations and undertakings apart from their retired employees

The applicant or the applicant’s spouse or minor children should not own a residential plot or house, in full or in part, in Chandigarh, Mohali or Panchkula.

If, however, the individual share of a person in the jointly owned plot or land under the residential house is less than 100 square yards, he/she will be eligible.

