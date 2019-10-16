Opposition speaks language of Pakistan: Yogi

cities

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused the Opposition parties of not being concerned about the national interest.

These parties were just greedy for power, he said during a rally in the Ghosi assembly constituency where the BJP has fielded Vijay Rajbhar for the October 21 bypoll.

The chief minister said the character of the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress was similar.

“Anarchy, corruption and dishonesty remain their sole agenda after they come to power. In order to maintain their vote bank, they oppose the decisions taken in the country’s interest. They do not even shy away from supporting terrorism. Such people are not liking the nullification of Article 370 and they speak the language of Pakistan,” he said.

He said improving the law and order situation and curbing corruption were his government’s priorities.

“Criminals have got a clear message. Those who did not understand the government’s objective in the beginning have been made to acknowledge it. Now, they are either behind bars or have fled the state,” Adityanath said.

“During the Samajwadi Party rule, riots took place every other day. There was loss of property and restrictions were imposed on the celebration of festivals. But now no riots take place and all the festivals are celebrated with zeal,” he said.

Speaking at another rally in Bahraich’s Balha, the chief minister said while all these Opposition parties were ‘parivarwadi’ (dynastic), in the BJP every party worker could dream of becoming the prime minister. Even a booth level worker of the BJP may be elected as MLA and MP, he said.

He said the state government had constructed a medical college in the name of Maharaj Suheldev in Bahraich. Admissions will start here this year, paving the way for better healthcare facilities to the people of Bahraich, he said.

He appealed to people to exercise their vote in favour of BJP candidate Saroj Sonkar.

