1,163 cattle smugglers arrested, 458 cases registered in Vns range: Cops

At least, 1,163 cattle smugglers were arrested and 458 cases in connection with cattle smuggling were registered at various police stations in three districts--Chandauli, Ghazipur and Jaunpur-- in Varanasi range in last 25 months from January 1, 2024 to January 31, 2026, said a senior police officer. (Pic for representation only)

Among the arrested accused, Gangster Act was slapped on 345 cattle smugglers and Goonda Act on 138. Also, 466 vehicles were recovered 4,046 cattle were rescued and freed, added the senior police officer.

Sharing details, deputy inspector general of police, Varanasi range, Vaibhav Krishna said that Chandauli topped in ensuring action against cattle smugglers by registering 339 cases and ensuring 805 arrests in connection with these cases. Of these accused, Gangster Act was slapped on 243, and Goonda Act on 36.

In Chandauli, police recovered 362 vehicles and 3,402 cattle loaded on them, said officer and added that properties worth ₹1.12 crore were confiscated in connection with the eight cases.

Ghazipur police registered 82 cases and ensured arrest of a total 214 and slapped Gangster Act on 52 accused, and Goonda Act was slapped on 25 accused, added the officer.

Police recovered 71 vehicles and 421 cattle. Property worth ₹73.26 lakh was confiscated in four cases.

Likewise, Jaunpur police registered 37 cases and ensured a total arrests of 144 cattle smugglers. Amongst them, Gangster Act was slapped on 50 , Goonda Act on 77 accused. Police also recovered 33 vehicles and 223 cattle. Property worth about ₹1.01 crore (in 2 cases) was confiscated.

The DIG said, “The drive to ensure action against the cattle smugglers will continue. Superintendents of police of the districts in the range have been directed to further accelerate the drive to ensure arrest of the 54 criminals wanted in cases related to cattle smuggling.”