126 fresh Covid cases, no new deaths in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 126 fresh Covid-19 infections and no deaths in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday. Of the fresh cases, 100 were detected in the Kashmir valley while 26 were from the Jammu division.

Besides, as many as 103 patients also recovered from the virus, leaving 1,078 active cases.

Srinagar has the highest number of active cases at 293 followed by Jammu district with 105. The recovery rate, as on Wednesday, was 98.31% in the UT. Since the outbreak last year, J&K has recorded 3,24,546 cases and 4,404 deaths. Officials said 52,447 tests were conducted in the UT in the last 24 hours.