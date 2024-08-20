17 people hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Odisha; 5 critical

At least 17 people were hospitalised late Monday night after they allegedly consumed spurious country liquor in Odisha’s Ganjam district, officials said. The health of the five persons deteriorated after which they were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. (Representative file photo)

Officials said that around 20 people of Karbalua village in Ganjam district had consumed country liquor at Moundpur village on Monday evening following which 17 of them complained of uneasiness and severe vomiting.

After they were admitted to the community health centre in Chikiti, the health of the five persons deteriorated after which they were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur city.

Chikiti MLA Manoranjan Dyan Samantra reached the spot to take stock of the situation and alleged that the excise department is not conducting regular raids to stop the sale of illicit liquor.