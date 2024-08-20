17 people hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Odisha; 5 critical
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Aug 20, 2024 10:03 AM IST
At least 17 people were hospitalised late Monday night after they allegedly consumed spurious country liquor in Odisha’s Ganjam district, officials said.
Officials said that around 20 people of Karbalua village in Ganjam district had consumed country liquor at Moundpur village on Monday evening following which 17 of them complained of uneasiness and severe vomiting.