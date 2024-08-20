 17 people hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Odisha; 5 critical - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

17 people hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Odisha; 5 critical

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Aug 20, 2024 10:03 AM IST

Officials said that around 20 people of Karbalua village had consumed country liquor at Moundpur village on Monday evening following which 17 of them complained of uneasiness and severe vomiting

At least 17 people were hospitalised late Monday night after they allegedly consumed spurious country liquor in Odisha’s Ganjam district, officials said.

The health of the five persons deteriorated after which they were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. (Representative file photo)
The health of the five persons deteriorated after which they were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. (Representative file photo)

Officials said that around 20 people of Karbalua village in Ganjam district had consumed country liquor at Moundpur village on Monday evening following which 17 of them complained of uneasiness and severe vomiting.

Also Read: Claim to prohibition is immoral, ahistoric

After they were admitted to the community health centre in Chikiti, the health of the five persons deteriorated after which they were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur city.

Chikiti MLA Manoranjan Dyan Samantra reached the spot to take stock of the situation and alleged that the excise department is not conducting regular raids to stop the sale of illicit liquor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / 17 people hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Odisha; 5 critical
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On