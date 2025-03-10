Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 minor siblings found dead in Odisha village; father detained: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 10, 2025 05:37 PM IST

The maternal grandfather of the siblings alleged that their father killed the children as he apprehended them to be obstacles in his remarriage plan

Bhubaneswar: Two minor siblings were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their house in a village in Nayagarh district of Odisha on Monday morning, police said, adding that the father of the two boys was detained following allegations against him of having a role in their unnatural deaths.

Police said they will seek the assistance of a scientific team to investigate the matter. (Representational image)
Police said they will seek the assistance of a scientific team to investigate the matter. (Representational image)

The victims, a 14-year-old boy and his 12-year-old brother, were found dead after police broke open the locked door of their house.

The paternal grandfather of the victims said the siblings likely died by suicide after their widowed father on Sunday received a proposal to remarry. Their mother had passed away three years ago.

However, the maternal grandfather of the siblings alleged that their father killed them and then hung their bodies from ceiling as he apprehended them to be obstacles in his remarriage plan.

“We would get a clear answer only after post-mortem reports are received,” said Nayagarh superintendent of police (SP), S Sushree. Police will seek the assistance of a scientific team to investigate the matter, the SP added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On