2 minor siblings found dead in Odisha village; father detained: Police

Bhubaneswar: Two minor siblings were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their house in a village in Nayagarh district of Odisha on Monday morning, police said, adding that the father of the two boys was detained following allegations against him of having a role in their unnatural deaths. Police said they will seek the assistance of a scientific team to investigate the matter. (Representational image)

The victims, a 14-year-old boy and his 12-year-old brother, were found dead after police broke open the locked door of their house.

The paternal grandfather of the victims said the siblings likely died by suicide after their widowed father on Sunday received a proposal to remarry. Their mother had passed away three years ago.

However, the maternal grandfather of the siblings alleged that their father killed them and then hung their bodies from ceiling as he apprehended them to be obstacles in his remarriage plan.

“We would get a clear answer only after post-mortem reports are received,” said Nayagarh superintendent of police (SP), S Sushree. Police will seek the assistance of a scientific team to investigate the matter, the SP added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290