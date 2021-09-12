Home / Cities / Others / 2 more arrested in Haryana constable paper leak case
2 more arrested in Haryana constable paper leak case

So far, 36 people have been arrested in the case. Two of them are employees of a Jammu-based private examination agency which had been given the contract to prepare question papers for the written exams of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission.
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 12:59 AM IST

The crime investigation agency (CIA) of Kaithal police have arrested two more people for their involvement in the constable paper leak case.

As per the police, the accused have been identified as Ved Prakash of Ritoli of Rohtak district and Pradeep Kumar of Hisar.

They were carrying an award of 50,000 each, the police said. Kaithal superintendent of police (SP) Lokender Singh said the main accused Raj Kumar had sold copies of the answer keys and question paper to Prakash, who later sold it to the aspirants. The other accused Pradeep had attended a meeting of the main accused Narender at a private hotel in Hisar on August 4.

As per the police, 36 people have been arrested, of which two are employees of a Jammu-based private examination agency which had been given the contract to prepare question papers for the written exams of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

