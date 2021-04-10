20 doctors, 6 MBBS students test Covid positive

New Delhi: At least 20 doctors and six MBBS students tested positive for Covid-19 in the last ten days at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Most of them were not vaccinated against the viral infection, said hospital authorities aware of the matter.

According to the officials at the hospital administration, among the 20 doctors who have tested positive for the viral infection are two faculty members, each of who had received the Covid-19 vaccine.

A senior administrator from the hospital said the number of health care workers infected could be as high as 50 in the last one week. “There are at least three faculty members who have tested positive for the infection. Each day, we have eight to twelve people (from among the staff) who are being diagnosed with the infection. The number of cases had gone down to zero to one each day when very few cases were being reported from across the city,” said the administrator.

So far, 65% of the hospital staff have received at least one jab of the vaccine. “A majority of them have taken their second shot as well,” said the administrator. The window period for getting the second shot of Covishield has been increased to up to eight weeks. However, for Covaxin, the window period is between four and six weeks.

On Friday, the hospital further curtailed the number of patients at its outpatient clinics, day care, and non-emergency cancer surgeries. The hospital has already stopped walk-ins in outpatient departments (OPDs) and stopped all routine surgeries Friday onwards.

At the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak hospital, 11 staff members-- four doctors, five nurses and two sanitation workers-- have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last three days. None of them were working in the Covid-19 ward.

“We haven’t analysed whether they have received the vaccine. It is likely that they have received the jabs as most of our staff have been inoculated,” said a senior doctor from Lok Nayak hospital administration.

In another incident, 250 medical students from Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) were asked to get themselves tested for Covid-19 after the patient examined by those in the ENT department for their practical exam tested positive later. At least one senior resident doctor tested positive after the incident, according to the doctors at the medical college.

“We have again stopped physical classes, lectures will resume online from tomorrow (Saturday). We have also created a facility for students to get tested at the college,” said Dr Ritu Arora, dean of MAMC.

These developments came on a day when chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr DS Rana after 37 of their doctors tested positive for Covid-19. Most of the doctors were fully immunised. Of the 37 doctors, 32 are in home isolation with the five others with comorbidities are taking treatment in the hospital.

“Our doctors have been at the forefront in fighting Covid-19. I pray for a swift recovery of all the doctors who have tested positive. The hospital can reach out to the Delhi government at any point, if and when required, and we will provide them all possible help,” said Kejriwal.