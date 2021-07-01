20-year-old man stabbed to death in front of father, brother

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death by six men in front of his 55-year-old father and brother in Kewal Park area near Azadpur in north-west Delhi late on Wednesday night, the police said on Thursday.

The police said the incident took place after Jai Pal Singh’s bike brushed past a truck near Kewal Park, leading to an argument with the driver of the truck. While Singh was talking to the mini-truck driver, six people who live near the crime scene, joined in. Though the truck driver left, the group got into an altercation with Singh over the incident.

Deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani said it was not a case of road rage. “Neither did the issue concern them, nor did they know the driver of the tempo,” said Rangnani.

An investigator said that when the six suspects started slapping and pushing Singh, he called his two sons — Pant Priya Sagar (22), and Dev Priya Sagar (20). The brawl intensified when the two reached the spot, said officers.

While three suspects overpowered Singh and Pant, the other three caught Dev and stabbed him at least four times. As Dev collapsed, the attackers fled the spot. “Dev was taken to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The doctors said he was stabbed in his heart. A murder case was registered and investigation was taken up,” said the investigator

Since the attackers lived close to the crime scene, the police soon tracked them down and arrested them on Thursday morning. Two knives used in the crime were recovered, the officer said. Police identified the suspects as Sahil (25), Annu Kumar (21), Devender (18), Satyaveer Sharma (18), Akash Puniya (18), and Anurag (19).

Another investigator said the six suspects were celebrating Annu Kumar’s birthday in a nearby park when they got involved in the argument between Singh and the mini-truck driver.

Police said Singh, who lives with his family in Burari, was going towards Adarsh Nagar to meet his friends when his bike brushed past the mini-truck.

Pant, who works with a private company dealing in used cars, said Dev graduated recently and was unemployed.