21 mounted cops to patrol sandy banks of Sangam during Magh Mela

The sandy banks of Sangam will be patrolled by mounted police of Prayagraj during the Magh Mela. Cops on horseback will cover every corner of the vast sandy banks where the vehicles cannot reach. A mare Priya at stable of Prayagraj police. (HT Photo)

Despite the availability of hi-tech equipment and vehicles, mounted police are still needed for effective policing during the Magh Mela. The Prayagraj police commissionerate at present has 21 horses of Kathiawadi breed which are 1.5 metres tall. Mounted police incharge Indrapal Singh said the horses are being taken for practice and excercise each morning.

“After an hour of practice, horses are given 1Kg gram, 2Kg barley, 1Kg wheat bran, 25Kg grass, and 30grams of salt and jaggery. Each horse is fed with 100ml of flaxseed oil each day which helps in keeping the horses safe from cold. Moreover, their health is checked every ten days to diagnose any illnesses and treat them on time,” said Singh.

A reserve inspector, six head constables and four constables are on duty to make the horses practice. For taking care of horses and keeping their stable clean, five employees are on duty. The horses are given water five times a day in winters and seven times during summers. Among 21 horses, Golden Crown and a mare Priya are the best ones while Dhawal, Gold and Mrida are also counted among strong and obedient ones.

The mounted cops and their horses played an important role during Kumbh -2019. As all vehicles could not reach each and every corner of the vast sandy stretch of the Ganga and Yamuna, mounted police personnel were deployed to patrol the tent city and wetlands.

Moreover, mounted cops were also used for crowd management during main bathing days.