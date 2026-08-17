22-year-old labourer stabbed to death in Ludhiana, 3 booked

A 22-year-old labourer was allegedly stabbed to death following a dispute over a woman in Dhandari Kalan late on Saturday night, with Sahnewal police booking a family of three in connection with the murder. The victim, Dheeraj Kumar, a native of Bihar, had come to Ludhiana around one-and-a-half years ago in search of work (HT FILE)

The victim, Dheeraj Kumar, a native of Bihar, had come to Ludhiana around one-and-a-half years ago in search of work. He was living in the Dhandari Kalan area with his paternal uncle, Nand Lal.

On the complaint of Nand Lal, police registered a case against Neelam, her daughter Reshma, and son Sonu Kumar, under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (acts committed by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Unidentified accomplices have also been named in the case.

According to Nand Lal, Dheeraj had dinner at home on Saturday night when Sonu allegedly called him and asked him to meet to resolve a dispute between them. The two had reportedly argued about a week earlier over a girl.

Following the phone call, Dheeraj went to Sonu’s house. Nand Lal alleged that an argument broke out between the two, following which Sonu, his mother and sister allegedly attacked Dheeraj with a kitchen knife and stabbed him multiple times.

The family alleged that after the attack, the accused and their associates allegedly moved Dheeraj’s body and dumped it near the factory where he worked and lived. The incident was reportedly captured by a CCTV camera installed near the spot.

Sub-inspector Dalvir Singh, SHO, Sahnewal police station, said an FIR had been registered against the three members of the family and their unidentified accomplices.

“The police are verifying who all were involved in the murder and what exactly led to the incident,” the SHO said. htc