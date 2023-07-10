Home / Cities / Others / Body of female constable found hanging in her flat; probe on

Body of female constable found hanging in her flat; probe on

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 10, 2023 10:28 PM IST

The body of a 29-year-old female constable was found hanging in her rented accommodation in Lucknow. Police are investigating the incident.

LUCKNOW The body of a 29-year-old female constable was found hanging from a noose in her rented accommodation on Monday in the Madiyaon area of Lucknow.

Representational pic (HT File)
Representational pic (HT File)

According to Madiyaon Police, the deceased was a 2016-batch constable. Posted at Chowk Kotwali, the woman was living with her husband, who is posted in Central Force (SSB). The couple has two children.

On the information of relatives, the police took the body into custody and sent it for postmortem. Police are collecting evidence related to the incident.

“The female constable is originally from Lakhimpur Kheri. She was living in a rented accommodation and taking care of her two children by taking child care leave for nine months. Her leave was about to end next month,” added police.

As per police, the relatives have not yet expressed any apprehension of any untoward incident. Suicide note has also not been found on the spot. Further action will be taken on the basis of a postmortem report and other investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out