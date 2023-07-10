Body of female constable found hanging in her flat; probe on

LUCKNOW The body of a 29-year-old female constable was found hanging from a noose in her rented accommodation on Monday in the Madiyaon area of Lucknow. Representational pic (HT File)

According to Madiyaon Police, the deceased was a 2016-batch constable. Posted at Chowk Kotwali, the woman was living with her husband, who is posted in Central Force (SSB). The couple has two children.

On the information of relatives, the police took the body into custody and sent it for postmortem. Police are collecting evidence related to the incident.

“The female constable is originally from Lakhimpur Kheri. She was living in a rented accommodation and taking care of her two children by taking child care leave for nine months. Her leave was about to end next month,” added police.

As per police, the relatives have not yet expressed any apprehension of any untoward incident. Suicide note has also not been found on the spot. Further action will be taken on the basis of a postmortem report and other investigation.

