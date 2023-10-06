News / Cities / Others / 2nd round of Mission Indradhanush in Ludhiana from Oct 9

2nd round of Mission Indradhanush in Ludhiana from Oct 9

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 06, 2023 10:41 PM IST

Dr Minisha, the district immunisation officer, said the campaign is aimed at ensuring the vaccination of children up to the age of five and pregnant women who have missed their vaccination opportunities

In a bid to immunise children and pregnant women, who were partially or never immunised, the second phase of the special vaccination campaign under Mission Indradhanush is set to launch across the district on October 9.

Dr Minisha, the district immunisation officer, said the campaign is aimed at ensuring the vaccination of children up to the age of five and pregnant women who have missed their vaccination opportunities.

Scheduled to span from October 9 to 14, this second round will witness a total of 762 vaccination sessions conducted across the district.

