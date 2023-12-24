3 police constables booked for allegedly gang-raping 18-year-old in Alwar

Three police constables from Rajasthan’s Alwar were booked and suspended on charges of gang-raping and threatening an 18-year-old woman, police said. According to the complaint filed by the woman, she was raped on two separate occasions in the past one year. (Representative Photo)

“The woman filed a complaint at the Raini police station on Saturday night, where she stated that she was raped by the three on November 22 last year and again on December 8 this year. We have shunted the three constables to the police line to conduct a further investigation,” said the Alwar superintendent of police (SP) Anand Sharma.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Sharma said that a case has been lodged against the three accused under sections 376-D (gangrape), 384 (threatening) of the Indian Penal Code, and also the relevant sections of the POCSO Act “as she was a minor last year during the first rape.”

The woman in her first information report (FIR) said that she was raped by the three first on November 22, 2022, while she was working in a field and then again on December 8, 2023. “Following the incident, the three constables also had been threatening her to implicate her brother in a false case if she reported the matter,” said the SP, quoting the FIR.

The SP said that the three accused were, however, posted at different police stations. While two of them were posted in the Raini and Malakheda police stations, respectively, another was posted in the Rajgarh Circle Office.

According to Sharma, “The woman said that she was scared to come forward in the last one year to lodge a formal complaint. But when they raped her again on December 8 this year, she decided to file a case.”

The SP said, “Since there are some loopholes in the victim’s account regarding her late reporting of the case and lack of clarity on how the three constables from three different police stations came together during the incident, we have not made any arrests yet. Further investigation is underway.”

Police said the woman has been sent for medical test and they are awaiting report following which action will be taken against the accused accordingly.