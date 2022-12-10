Home / Cities / Others / 33 challaned for drunk driving in 2 days in Ludhiana

33 challaned for drunk driving in 2 days in Ludhiana

Updated on Dec 10, 2022 12:11 AM IST

Ludhiana traffic police have initiated a drive against drunken driving. Police have also issued 36 challans for underage driving in December. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Following orders from the Punjab government, the Ludhiana traffic police have initiated a drive against drunken driving and issued challans to at least 33 violators in the past two days.

Police said that with the wedding season underway, many people drive back home after consuming liquor. In view of this, the state government has issued orders to police to take action against violators.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, operations and special branch) Sameer Verma said police have established checkpoints 100 to 200 metres away from marriage palaces in the city.

Verma added that if the violator is accompanied by someone who hasn’t consumed alcohol, police make them drive the vehicle and to go home. If the violator is alone, the police team drops them home.

Verma added that police have also started a special drive against driving without number plates and triple riding and issued challans to 48 violators on Thursday. Police have also issued 36 challans for underage driving in December.

