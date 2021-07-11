390 apply for Delhi government’s Covid aid

The Delhi government said on Sunday that around 170 people have so far applied for one-time financial assistance of ₹50,000 and 220 have applied for monthly assistance of ₹2,500 for deaths in their families caused by Covid-19.

“Around 390 beneficiaries have applied for the ‘Chief Minister Covid-19 Family Financial Assistance Scheme’. As on July 9, 2021, around 220 beneficiaries have applied for pension of ₹2500 per month and 170 beneficiaries applied for ₹50,000 ex gratia amount,” said Delhi’s social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam in a statement.

He further said, “We will not wait for beneficiaries to fill the application form. Our representatives will also help in filling the application form by going door-to-door. At this hour, we want to help the families as soon as possible. Our representatives will not find faults in their documentation, rather they will help beneficiaries in the documentation process.”

On May 18, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government will provide one-time cash relief of ₹50,000 for the families of people who died of Covid-19 in the Capital, a monthly pension of ₹2,500 to the families which lost their only earning member, and free education and a monthly payment of ₹2,500 for children who lost their parents or only surviving or legal parent to the disease until they attained the age of 25 years.

On July 6, the Delhi government launched a drive under which officers are supposed to visit residences of families who lost relatives to Covid-19 and help them in claiming financial assistance.

“The scheme was approved by the Delhi cabinet and notified for implementation in June. The city government has planned to set aside around ₹170 crore in this financial year for this scheme,” said a senior government official.

As per government records, Covid-19 has claimed 25,015 lives in Delhi.

“The government is yet to process claim applications concerning children losing their parents to Covid-19,” said another senior government official.