3rd wave of Covid-19: Child rights’ body inspects homes, reviews preparations

The Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights inspected shelter homes, reviewed preparations for the anticipated Covid-19 third wave, and held a meeting to enquire about the rehabilitation of Covid-19-affected children, on Thursday.

“There is a dire need to lend a helping hand to Covid-19-affected children,” said Dr Vishesh Gupta, chairperson State Commission for Protection of Child Rights while addressing a meeting with the labour department, administrative and health officials.

Gupta first enquired about the arrangements being made for the anticipated-third Covid-19 wave that is expected to affect children. Answering his query, officials of the health department highlighted the arrangements being made that includes the establishment of a 100-bed ward at the King George’s Medical University, a 40-bed post-Covid-19 ward at Balrampur Hospital and other arrangements of ventilators and other facilities. The officials assured that in all, 560 beds would be available which would be manned by 18 doctors from SGPGI and 25 resident super specialised doctors.

Besides, the commission also enquired about the numbers of Covid-19-affected children. Officials said that there were around 75 children in the Lucknow division affected by Covid-19. However, they are being counselled through the DM helpline. The commission also directed the nigrani samities to be on the watch.

Earlier, holding the meeting, members of the commission also inspected shelter homes. A home on Pragnarayan Road was the first to be inspected. The members also interacted with the inmates and checked other facilities, which they found satisfactory. Another shelter home in Motinagar, where 32 inmates recently tested Covid-19 positive, and others, were also inspected. However, no major anomalies were found.