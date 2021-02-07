40 slum clusters gutted after blaze in Sanjay Colony, none hurt
New Delhi: At least 40 slum clusters were gutted after a fire broke out in Sanjay Colony, behind Harkesh Nagar Metro station in the early hours of Sunday. While no person was injured, firefighters said at least six animals were killed in the fire. A truck parked nearby was also gutted in the blaze. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the cause of the blaze is yet to be established.
The fire broke out around 2.30am, when the DFS received a distress call reporting the incident. Senior officials said seven fire tenders were initially rushed to the spot to contain the fire, but as the blaze was in a cluster, 19 more were used to prevent it from spreading and to douse it completely.
DFS director Atul Garg said firefighters who reached the spot found that a truck parked nearby had been burnt. “The blaze was controlled after two hours, but the cooling operation continued till morning. While no person was injured, six animals were found dead in the fire,” Garg said.
He said the cause of fire is not yet established, but is believed to have sparked from a stove or a brazier lit inside one of the slum clusters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A year on, aviation ministry to install body scanners at airports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akali candidate for Nayagaon MC polls booked for attempt to murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt focuses on two wheeler EVs in first week of Switch Delhi campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane couple suffers severe burns in fire due to LPG cylinder leak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A Delhi village that celebrates Subhas Chandra Bose like no other
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP, BJP accused lock horns over tours by party leaders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40 slum clusters gutted after blaze in Sanjay Colony, none hurt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man from Chandigarh arrested for violence at Red Fort on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North civic body to give permanent licences to food vans, e-food carts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccine jabs for people aged above 50 likely from mid-March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No net, no problem: How farmers at Delhi borders worked their way around internet shutdowns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day violence: Delhi Police issue notices to 9 from UP’s Baghpat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protester at Tikri border dies by suicide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹427-crore bogus GST billing racket busted in Ludhiana, two held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman found murdered at vacant plot near Ludhiana’s Dhandhari Bridge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox