400kg of unlabelled ‘kuttu’ flour seized in Greater Noida crackdown

NOIDA:Food safety teams in Gautam Budh Nagar seized nearly 400 kg of buckwheat (kuttu) flour from two establishments in Greater Noida on Thursday. The flours were unlabelled and lacked basic traceability details, raising concerns ahead of Chaitra Navratri. Officials said the action was part of an ongoing inspection drive targeting food items related to fasting. (HT Photo)

The flours were unlabelled and lacked basic traceability details, raising concerns ahead of Chaitra Navratri. Officials said the action was part of an ongoing inspection drive targeting food items related to fasting.

Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) officials said that large quantities of buckwheat were found in loose form without purchase records, while many packaged units lacked mandatory details such as manufacturing dates and batch numbers.

“Samples have been collected and the remaining stock has been seized. In Kulesara, teams recovered 240 kg of loose kuttu flour and hundreds of small packets without proper labelling. Another outlet was found storing around 70 kg of similar unaccounted stock,” said Sarvesh Mishra, assistant commissioner (food) II, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Officials said samples have been sent for laboratory testing. The drive also covered other locations in Noida and Greater Noida and samples of kuttu flour, singhada (water chestnut) flour, and raisins were collected from a fulfilment unit in Sector 49 and a grocery shop in Kasna. In total, seven samples have been sent for testing.

Officials said the absence of labelling and invoices makes it difficult to trace the origin and quality of food products. “Traceability is essential, especially for items like kuttu flour, which are consumed widely during fasting. Without proper records, accountability becomes difficult,” Mishra said.

Officials directed vendors to procure items only from licensed suppliers and ensure proper documentation and labelling before sale.

Authorities said the drive will continue with a focus on ensuring that food items meet prescribed safety standards.