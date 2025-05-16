Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

​40-year-old injured in assault dies

ByVinay Dalvi
May 16, 2025 06:58 AM IST

MUMBAI: A 40-year-old man who was beaten in Mahim on speculation of theft, succumbed to injuries on Thursday

MUMBAI: A 40-year-old man who was beaten in Mahim on speculation of theft, succumbed to injuries on Thursday. Police booked the accused on murder charges.

​40-year-old injured in assault dies
​40-year-old injured in assault dies

The deceased, Hassan Mehboob Shaikh, does odd jobs for survival and resides in a fishermen colony in Mahim. The police said that on Wednesday, he had gone with his friend to have drinks when Mohammad Aslam Ansari, 43, assaulted him, suspecting him to be a thief. The locals rushed Shaikh to a civics hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries on Thursday morning.

The police said the incident took place in a fishermen colony in Mahim west.

The Mahim police have registered an offence in connection with the incident under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

News / Cities / Other Cities / ​40-year-old injured in assault dies
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On