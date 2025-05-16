MUMBAI: A 40-year-old man who was beaten in Mahim on speculation of theft, succumbed to injuries on Thursday. Police booked the accused on murder charges. ​40-year-old injured in assault dies

The deceased, Hassan Mehboob Shaikh, does odd jobs for survival and resides in a fishermen colony in Mahim. The police said that on Wednesday, he had gone with his friend to have drinks when Mohammad Aslam Ansari, 43, assaulted him, suspecting him to be a thief. The locals rushed Shaikh to a civics hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries on Thursday morning.

The police said the incident took place in a fishermen colony in Mahim west.

The Mahim police have registered an offence in connection with the incident under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.