​40-year-old injured in assault dies

MUMBAI: A 40-year-old man who was beaten in Mahim on speculation of theft, succumbed to injuries on Thursday
MUMBAI: A 40-year-old man who was beaten in Mahim on speculation of theft, succumbed to injuries on Thursday. Police booked the accused on murder charges.
The deceased, Hassan Mehboob Shaikh, does odd jobs for survival and resides in a fishermen colony in Mahim. The police said that on Wednesday, he had gone with his friend to have drinks when Mohammad Aslam Ansari, 43, assaulted him, suspecting him to be a thief. The locals rushed Shaikh to a civics hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries on Thursday morning.
The police said the incident took place in a fishermen colony in Mahim west.
The Mahim police have registered an offence in connection with the incident under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.