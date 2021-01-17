40-year-old sanitation worker first to get vaccine jab in Haryana
Saroj Bala, 40, who has been working as a sanitation worker for 20 years was the first to get the vaccine jab in Haryana at the Government Dispensary, Sector-4, Panchkula, said Rajeev Arora, additional chief secretary (ACS), health and family welfare.
However, she kept the matter a secret as her family was wary of her getting the inoculation. “A doctor informed me about this vaccination around a month ago and I agreed. However, my 18-year old daughter opposed my decision so I went ahead without telling anybody as I am not one to break a commitment,” she said.
“We are a family of five but no one knows that I was going to get the first vaccine shot. Had they known, they would have never allowed me to come,” said Saroj.
A resident of sector 11, Haripur, Saroj said she had joined the dispensary around 20 years ago at a salary of ₹500. With time, her salary was increased to ₹1,000 and now she earns ₹5,800 per month. She says she did not deviate from her routine even amid the pandemic. “I did not take any leave. I came at around 7am and left at noon.”
Her husband, Ram Saroop, works as a Class-4 employee in the DG office, Sector 6, Panchkula. On whether she was apprehensive before getting the shot, Saroj said: “No, there was no fear and I feel alright after getting the jab.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Increased criminal activities on Friday nights, Ludhiana police increase vigil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
26-year old dietician first to be vaccinated at Mumbai’s BKC centre in CM’s presence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40-year-old sanitation worker first to get vaccine jab in Haryana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Got vaccinated so I can work without fear: Kalyan hospital ward boy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Technical glitches mark vaccination drive across Thane district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane city schools to remain shut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navi Mumbai: Plea to form panel to check air quality in Kharghar-Taloja belt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koli gets twelfth death penalty in another Nithari killing case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three, including home guard jawan, held in connection with 30kg silver robbery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wildbuzz: Peregrine power at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Witerati: Munch ado about masked living
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Ghaziabad, first beneficiaries lead by example, motivate others for Covid vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Random Forays: Test Cricket is a reflection of life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roundabout: Daughters of the soil challenge stereotypes at farmers’ protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad achieves 94.75% turnout for inaugural vaccination, none reports any immediate side effects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox