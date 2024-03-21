41 U.P. jails to get health ATMs

A total of 41 jails located across the state, including Naini Central Jail, and those in Pratapgarh and Kaushambi will soon have facility of health ATMs. The prisoners will get immediate reports of general health checkup while the machine will also provide instant reports of blood sugar, oxygen level, pulse rate etc to the inmates. Out of the total budget of ₹4 crore sanctioned for the project, funds worth ₹1.63 crore have also been released in the first phase by the state government. (Pic for representation)

Health facilities are available in Naini and other jails in the state. However, in case of some major illness, the prisoners at Naini Central Jail are admitted to SRN hospital for better treatment. Moreover, due to the large number of prisoners, the medical staff at Naini Central Jail often face problems.

Now, a government order has been issued to DG and IG prisons for establishing a health ATM at all 41 prisons of the state. A Delhi based agency has been nominated for completion of installation of health ATMs with a budget of over ₹4.08 crore.

The agency concerned has already started its work and has made contact with officials at Naini Central Jail.

The health ATM will be capable of conducting 53 medical tests, including blood sugar levels, oxygen level, weight, pulse rates, body temperature, liquid profile etc.