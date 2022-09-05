4-year-old among 4 dead due to electrocution in Assam’s Hailakandi

In a tragic incident, four persons, including a four-year old child, were electrocuted in Assam’s Hailakandi district on Sunday evening.

According to police, the child first touched a live electric wire which fell on the ground. The child’s parents and neighbours rushed in to save him but were also electrocuted in the process.

“At around 6pm, the child was playing with chicks when he accidentally touched the wire. His parents and a few neighbours ran to save him and they too lost consciousness due to shock. We immediately called the electricity department and they disconnected the line,” a local resident said.

A large branch of tree had fallen on an electric line due to an inclement weather conditions and a live wire came down onto the ground, the locals claimed.

Also Read: Postmortem confirms Zirakpur resident died of electrocution

Six persons who got injured due to the incident were taken to Hailakandi Civil Hospital with the help of police where doctors declared four of them dead.

Chinglen Singha from Bilaipur police outpost said two of the injured persons are still under treatment while the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem process.

“Locals said the child touched a live electric wire which caused the deaths but we have to confirm it by postmortem. We’ll get more information from those two who are under treatment now,” Singha said.

The deceased have been identified as Sufiyan Ahmed Sheikh (40), Husnara Begum Sheikh (30), Jahid Hussain Sheikh (23) and a minor, aged 4.

Hailakandi’s Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti demanded adequate compensation for the families.

Officials of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), said if it was a fault of the electricity department, the families will get compensation.