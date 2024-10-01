60-year-old former village head shot dead in Azamgarh

A former village head was shot dead by unidentified miscreants while sleeping in the verandah of his new house in Alampur village of Ahraula police station area of Azamgarh on Sunday night, police said. (Pic for representation)

The deceased has been identified as Shriram Chauhan, 60, police said and added that on Monday, the incident came to light when his wife Chanauti Devi went to wake him up in his other house in the vicinity. The body of Chauhan was lying on his bed soaked in blood.

On receiving the information, superintendent of police (rural) Chirag Jain and circle officer Budhanpur Kiran Pal Singh reached the spot along with the force. The police sent have the body for post-mortem.

Police said that kin informed that on Sunday night, Chauhan had dinner and slept in the verandah of his new house. A physically challenged youth Satiram was sleeping next to him. The reason for the incident is being told to be a dispute.

Police said that Vinod Chauhan, the son of the deceased, filed the complaint, alleging role of 10 people in the incident. Based on that, a case under section 103 (murder) and section 3 (5) (crime committed by several people) of BNS has been lodged.

SP Rural Chirag Jain said that the matter is being investigated.