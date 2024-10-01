Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

60-year-old former village head shot dead in Azamgarh

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Oct 01, 2024 06:14 AM IST

Police said that Vinod Chauhan, the son of the deceased, filed the complaint, alleging role of 10 people in the incident.

A former village head was shot dead by unidentified miscreants while sleeping in the verandah of his new house in Alampur village of Ahraula police station area of Azamgarh on Sunday night, police said.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

The deceased has been identified as Shriram Chauhan, 60, police said and added that on Monday, the incident came to light when his wife Chanauti Devi went to wake him up in his other house in the vicinity. The body of Chauhan was lying on his bed soaked in blood.

On receiving the information, superintendent of police (rural) Chirag Jain and circle officer Budhanpur Kiran Pal Singh reached the spot along with the force. The police sent have the body for post-mortem.

Police said that kin informed that on Sunday night, Chauhan had dinner and slept in the verandah of his new house. A physically challenged youth Satiram was sleeping next to him. The reason for the incident is being told to be a dispute.

Police said that Vinod Chauhan, the son of the deceased, filed the complaint, alleging role of 10 people in the incident. Based on that, a case under section 103 (murder) and section 3 (5) (crime committed by several people) of BNS has been lodged.

SP Rural Chirag Jain said that the matter is being investigated.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On