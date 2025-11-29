A 65-years old man was sentenced to 15 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for oral sex with a 11-years old girl in Kaimur, on Saturday. 65-year-old man sentenced to 15-year RI for ‘child abuse’

The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court of 6th district and additional sessions judge Pramod Kumar Pandey, at Bhabua in Kaimur district, also slapped ₹51,000 fine on the accused Shashinath Upadhyay of Mathia village in Ramgarh police station area. He will have to undergo an additional sentence of seven months and seven days, if he fails to deposit the amount, special public prosecutor Shashi Bhushan Pandey said.

The accused’s two sons, Pappu Upadhyay and Sonu Upadhyay, and nephew Manoj Upadhyay were sentenced to three years imprisonment and ₹18,000 fine for assaulting and injuring the victim’s family when they protested.

On April 28, 2016, the victim’s mother had sent her to fetch water from a hand-pump. Accused Shashinath Upadhyay lured her into his house with the promise of giving ‘dalmoth’ (spicy salted lentils) and “raped her” by indulging in oral sex with her. When the victim’s mother came looking for her, the victim tearfully recounted the entire incident. When the family protested, the four accused assaulted and injured them.

Victim’s mother registered a case under sections 376 (2), 354B, 323, 341 of Indian Penal Code with Ramgarh police station and police, after thorough investigation, submitted a charge-sheet in the court.