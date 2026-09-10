As many as 728 students will receive degrees and 22 medals at the 21st convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A), to be held at its Jhalwa campus on September 12. 728 students to receive degrees at IIIT-A’s 21st convocation on Sept 12

Prof Arvind A Natu, chairman of the board of governors of IISER-Kolkata and MANIT-Bhopal, member of the IISER and NITSER Council and German Research Ambassador, will be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address. Prof Bhim Singh, professor at NSUT, New Delhi and Vigyan Shri awardee, and Apoorva Kumar, founder and CEO of Disseqt AI and an IIIT-A alumnus, will be the guests of honour.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, IIIT-A director Prof Mukul Sharad Sutaone said the degrees would comprise 466 undergraduate, 210 postgraduate, 13 dual-degree MTech-PhD, one MBA-PhD, seven PhDs for working professionals and 31 other PhDs.

Among the undergraduate students, 281 will graduate with BTech (IT), 140 with BTech (ECE) and 45 with BTech (Business Informatics) degrees. Divyansh Omar will receive the Chairman’s Gold Medal 2026 for overall academic performance. He will also be awarded the Institute Gold Medal in BTech (IT), while Shah Aryan and Induri Naga Aditya Reddy will receive the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In BTech (ECE), Kasu Sai Ushasree, Vidhi Agarwal and Dhruv Agrawal will receive the gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively. In MBA, Yash Pant, Prashant and Megha Keshwarani will receive the three medals. Mansa PJ, Utkarsh Chauhan and Utkarsh Kumar will receive the gold, silver and bronze medals in MTech (IT), while Mohd Kaifuddin Khan, Deepak Joshi and Sushma will receive the corresponding medals in MTech (ECE).

Six endowment medals will also be conferred on Mansa Mahendru, Srishti Chakraborty, Divyansh Omar, Kasu Sai Ushasree, Shah Aryan and Swaroop Dora.

Sutaone said 462 of the 480 BTech students who registered for placements this year secured jobs, taking the placement rate to 96.25%. The average annual CTC was around ₹32.50 lakh, while the median CTC stood at ₹26 lakh.

Of the 145 MTech students registered for placements in 2025, 112 were placed, recording a 77.24% placement rate.

The institute will also host its Global Alumni Meet from September 13, with around 100 alumni participating in various programmes.