8 houses sealed in Saraswati Kunj, 3 more face demolition over violations

Gurugram: A joint drive was carried out by the enforcement team of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in Saraswati Kunj colony adjacent to the Golf Course Road on Friday in which action was taken against 11 houses in which illegal construction had been carried out. DTCP officials said that eight of these houses were sealed while demolition was carried out in three other houses with the assistance of the Gurugram Police. A Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) team demolishes illegal constructions at Saraswati Kunj at Sector-53 near Golf Course Road in Gurugram on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

DTCP officials said that hundreds of plots in Saraswati Kunj colony are disputed due to ownership issues, and presently there is a ban on approval of building plans in this colony. There is also a complete ban on construction of houses and other buildings in this colony as the matter is sub-judice, they added.

Manish Yadav, district town planner, enforcement said that during the joint drive eight houses were sealed by the team, while demolition was carried out at three other spots. “There is a ban on approval of building plans in this colony but it was found that construction was being carried out at these sites in violation of rules. Many of these plots are those where demolition has been carried out earlier also. At some of the plots, it was found that warehouses and shops have been constructed. We have asked the owners to remove the goods from these plots in the next one week after which these units will be sealed,” said Yadav.

GMDA officials, meanwhile, said that in the coming days criminal action will be taken and FIRs will be registered against violators, who are repeat offenders. “We have been asking people to refrain from illegal constructions and violating rules in Saraswati Kunj. If they don’t stop these activities then the department will get FIRs registered against them,” said RS Bhath, district town planner, GMDA.

Earlier in April this year, the GMDA had cleared a 5-acre plot in Saraswati Kunj on which 300 illegal huts were constructed on government land. Tenants were paying rent to the encroachers for living in these huts, it was found.