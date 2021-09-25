88 schools in rural areas of Thane district resume offline classes

More than 392 villages are free of Covid-19 in the rural areas of Thane district in Maharashtra, officials said. With the state government deciding to start schools from next month for classes 8 to 12, rural areas within the Thane district have already started around 88 schools. This includes both Zilla Parishad and private schools as well.

Rural areas within Thane district have altogether 385 schools. In the first phase in mid-July, around 14 schools reopened. Next was in August, wherein around 22 schools began and in September another 52 schools resumed offline classes. Of these 88 schools, 53 are within Shahapur Taluka.

“We are currently ensuring that all teachers across the district in both private as well as government schools are fully vaccinated at the earliest. This will ensure the reopening of all schools as per the government orders. Not all parents are financially stable enough to have smartphones and provide internet services, hence in many villages teachers would make a visit and interact with the children whenever possible. However, reopening of schools has brought joy to many,” said Sheshrav Bade, education officer, Thane Zilla Parishad.

Moreover, Zilla Parishad plans to conduct a small survey soon after schools reopen to keep a check on the number of students who are continuing school post-Covid. “There might be many who have migrated to different locations and some who have come to these villages from other places as well. We need to keep a tab and ensure no student is left without basic education,” added Bade.

Within the rural areas of the district, there are 11 schools in Murbad, three in Kalyan, 53 in Murbad, 11 in Bhiwandi and 10 in Ambernath that have reopened for offline classes. With the new order, more schools will follow suit soon.