AAP demands Amit Shah’s resignation over Mangolpuri killing

New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday condemned the murder of 25-year old lab assistant Rinku Sharma in Mangolpuri and demanded the resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah over the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said even the Hindus are now not safe under the BJP-ruled Central government. “Union home minister Amit Shah should take responsibility for the murder of Rinku Sharma and immediately resign. Earlier only Muslims used to feel threatened under the BJP, but now Dalits, Sikhs and Hindus also feel threatened. The BJP and Shah are conspiring atrocities against the Hindus for their political benefits and AAP condemns such mentality,” said Bhardwaj.

He said that under Shah, the Red Fort was vandalised, and Rahul Rajput was murdered a few months ago. And now, there’s a murder in Mangolpuri case. He said the AAP also demands stringent punishment for those responsible for Rinku Sharma’s murder.

“On behalf of the AAP, I want to make it very clear that the Union home minister is responsible for these heinous crimes which are taking place in the national capital of India. These crimes and murders are taking place in Delhi and the Delhi Police is completely failing to protect the citizens,” he said.

The Union ministry of home affairs did not comment on the matter.

The Delhi BJP, on the other hand, questioned the silence of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the brutal murders and riots in Delhi which have taken place over the past few years. “People of Delhi have seen that the AAP leadership first tries to ignore such murders or communal riots killings by a minority community but mildly condemns the killings when the public and BJP pressure mounts,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

“People of Delhi very well know that AAP politically stands behind a minority community of youths involved in the killings of Hindu youths. The biggest proof is that the AAP has till date not expelled the alleged February 2020 riots conspirator AAP councilor Tahir Hussain. AAP in-fact stands by Tahir Hussain and other conspirators, Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid and Pinjda Tod members,” Kapoor said.

Sharma’s murder on Wednesday night by five men, supposedly known to him, took a communal turn on Friday with many leaders, such as Kapil Mishra, linking Sharma’s killing to a donation collection drive for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Delhi BJP cheif Adesh Gupta had said that Sharma was collecting donations for the temple. On Friday, posts on social media demanding justice for Sharma gained traction throughout the day.

While Delhi police maintained that the killing was a result of personal enmity over losses after a restaurant owned by Sharma’s friend shut down, his family members refuted police’s theory and said that Sharma had a tiff with the arrested persons last year because of his links with Hindu groups. Sharma’s brother, Mannu Sharma said that his brother was associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. On Friday many leaders from AAP and BJP had also visited Sharma’s family in Rohini. The leaders of the BJP, AAP and Congress have sought harshest punishment for the arrested persons and a speedy trial.