IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / AAP slams SDMC move to hike councillors’ local area funds; BJP says increase will cut red-tape
HT Image
HT Image
others

AAP slams SDMC move to hike councillors’ local area funds; BJP says increase will cut red-tape

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for increasing councillors’ local area development funds at a time the civic bodies are short of funds
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:21 PM IST

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for increasing councillors’ local area development funds at a time the civic bodies are short of funds.

Durgesh Pathak, the AAP’s municipal affairs in-charge, said, “On one hand, the BJP claims they have no money to pay the salaries of MCD employees, but on the other, the SDMC has increased the councillor fund from 50 lakh to 1 crore along with an extra allocation of 50 lakh from the chairperson and vice-chairperson.

“In the last one year, the BJP’s motto has been only to loot as much as possible from the MCDs. The AAP demands immediate rollback of this inhuman scheme,” he said.

He said the Kejriwal government has given 1,095 crore to the MCD to pay their employees, but alleged that the salaries have still not been disbursed.

However, the BJP said the hike in funds would minimise bureaucratic delays.

“One finds it surprising to see the AAP objecting, as councillors of the BJP, the AAP and Congress can instantly give funds for work in their wards without red-tapism. This will also help councillors meet RWAs’ requests,” said Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
University officials said another circular will be thereafter released with confirmation from civic authorities to inform colleges about the reopening protocols. (HT File)
University officials said another circular will be thereafter released with confirmation from civic authorities to inform colleges about the reopening protocols. (HT File)
others

MU colleges in Mumbai will stay online till February 22

By Shreya Bhandary
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Two days before colleges were scheduled to reopen, the University of Mumbai (MU) on Saturday released a circular informing its affiliated colleges to continue online classes till February 22
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Mangolpuri murder case transferred to crime branch

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:21 PM IST
New Delhi The Delhi Police on Saturday said that the murder case of Mangolpuri resident 25-year-old Rinku Sharma has been transferred to their crime branch that will look into the allegations levelled by his family members and the local police’s theory that the crime was a result of personal enmity
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

AAP demands Amit Shah’s resignation over Mangolpuri killing

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:21 PM IST
New Delhi The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday condemned the murder of 25-year old lab assistant Rinku Sharma in Mangolpuri and demanded the resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah over the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said even the Hindus are now not safe under the BJP-ruled Central government
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

AAP slams SDMC move to hike councillors’ local area funds; BJP says increase will cut red-tape

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for increasing councillors’ local area development funds at a time the civic bodies are short of funds
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Two elderly men nabbed for R-day violence make bail

By Prawesh Lama
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:21 PM IST
New Delhi Two elderly men from Punjab — Gurkmukh Singh,80, and Jeet Singh, 70 — who had been arrested by Delhi Police for assaulting security personnel during the Republic Day violence, were granted bail by a city court on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Curtain call: Time to cut it out

By Nipun Dharmadhikari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:44 PM IST
There has been a rising demand for the need to censor content on the OTT platforms, now more than ever as consumption on these platforms has increased
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Suicide case: Police to question deceased woman’s flatmates

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:44 PM IST
PUNE The Pune police will question the two men with whom the 23-year-old woman, who died by suicide recently, was living with in Mohammadwadi, Pune, according to officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

World Radio Day : Vintage radios on display have Punekars go ga-ga

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:43 PM IST
PUNE On the occasion of World Radio Day, Punekars witnessed a treasure of vintage radio
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Six held for vandalising multiple vehicles in Wanowrie

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:43 PM IST
PUNE The Pune police arrested six people on Saturday for vandalising multiple vehicles in Wanowrie late on Friday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Valentine’s Day: Celebrating love through poetry, ghazals and music

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:43 PM IST
PUNE This Valentine’s Day, many youngsters are geared to celebrate the many forms and shades of love through poetry, ghazals and music
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Yourspace: BRTS joke not funny anymore

By HTC
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:42 PM IST
PMC’s implementation and execution of BRTS has been the biggest joke played on citizens ever since the Pilot Project in 2006 and then in 2014 with Phase – 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

DSK case: Deepak Kulkarni move SC for bail

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:15 PM IST
PUNE Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni, a Pune-based realtor currently in jail for duping thousands of investors, has moved the Supreme Court seeking bail after two years behind bars, according to advocate Prateek Rajopadhye, who is representing him
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

IIT to review safety audit report of accident-prone Katraj-Narhe stretch

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:14 PM IST
PUNE Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday instructed officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to send the safety audit report of accident-prone Katraj-Narhe stretch to experts like Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and take their suggestions
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

3-deck track on Wagholi-Shikrapur route to solve traffic woes on Ahmednagar road

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:14 PM IST
PUNE To ease traffic on the Ahmednagar road, a 50 km three-deck transport structure will be built from Wagholi to Shikrapur, at a cost of 6,000 crore
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Gadkari directs NHAI to expedite Chandani chowk flyover work; bids invited for Katraj flyover

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:14 PM IST
PUNE Union minister for road development and transport Nitin Gadkari has asked the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to expedite Chandani chowk flyover work and also cleared a proposal for another flyover at Katraj
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP