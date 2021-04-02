Abohar MLA thrashing: BJP to launch rallies against state govt, says will go hard at farm stir

Facing continued political backlash from farmers over the passage of three agricultural laws, the Punjab BJP has decided to take an aggressive stance in favour of the laws. It will also hold a rally in May, where its top brass will participate.

The party has crafted a strategy to use the humiliation of its Abohar MLA Arun Narang in Malout as its political weapon to not only target the state government, but also to discredit the hardliners’ in farmers’ stir.

Farmers had attacked Narang and tore his clothes, when the first-time MLA had gone to Malout to address a press conference against the four-year term of the Congress government. The visuals of Narang being thrashed publicly had evoked a strong response from the party, which had called for Abohar bandh on March 30.

“We will take up this issue head-on as the Congress-led state government is openly instigating hardliners to divide the state on communal lines. From tomorrow (Friday), we will be holding rallies at the district level to expose the state government. In May, we are planning to hold a mega rally on this issue,” said Punjab BJP president Sharma, adding that the party high command has taken note of the situation in Punjab. “Senior leaders are in touch with us to ensure workers’ morale remains high,” he added.

This issue of low morale among cadre due to the farm protest was discussed at length during a meeting that Sharma had chaired on Wednesday in Jalandhar.

The incident forced chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to not only condemn the incident, but to also direct all SSPs to ensure the safety of BJP leaders

Before Malout, party leaders had been at the receiving end with its leaders not being allowed by farmers to come out in public. Senior leaders say, “A sentiment prevails within the party rank and file to leverage this incident to showcase its aggressive political posturing.”

Leaders claim that if the BJP did not give a strong response, the cadre will be demoralised, with less than a year left for the assembly polls. There is also a growing perception that the BJP has been losing its traditional base in cities and in areas, where the Hindu community dominates.