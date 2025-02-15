Adityanath turns spotlight on Mahakumbh revenue, Prayagraj infrastructure

letters@hindustantimes.com Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh, road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari and UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated two flyover in Lucknow (Deepak Gupta/ HT)

Asserting that the state is going to earn revenue of ₹3 lakh crore from the Mahakumbh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday called for preparing the Sangam city and the rest of Uttar Pradesh for such future mega events, requesting Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari to approve a new bridge parallel to the Shastri Bridge and a signature bridge over the Yamuna in Prayagraj.

Addressing a gathering at the mini stadium in Vikas Nagar in Lucknow, the chief minister also attacked his detractors for raising a question mark on expenditure at the Mahakumbh.

He clarified that ₹1500 crore has been spent on Mahakumbh.

“Against this expenditure, the state is going to earn revenue of ₹3 lakh crore,” he said.

“The event (Mahakumbh) will also give a boost to tourism and trade in the state,” the chief minister added.

He said infrastructure projects would not only facilitate large-scale events like Mahakumbh but also enhance Prayagraj’s overall connectivity.

“The state cabinet on January 22 had taken a holy dip and had reviewed arrangements at the Mahakumbh,” he said.

Highlighting the state’s transformation, the chief minister said: “The state is emerging as ‘New Uttar Pradesh of New India’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“To accommodate the massive influx of devotees the state has enhanced connectivity via road, rail and air. Around 40 regular flights are linking Prayagraj to major cities, while hundreds of special trains have been deployed. Most devotees are arriving by road, with infrastructure projects approved by Union minister Nitin Gadkari playing a crucial role,” he said.

On Mauni Amavasya, eight crore devotees bathed at the Sangam, and seamless arrangements ensured zero disruption, the chief minister said.

Adityanath attributed this success to the administrative efficiency of the double-engine government.

He asserted that 50 crore devotees have already taken a holy dip.

CM says key projects shaping Lko

into global city, lauds Rajnath’s role

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted development projects in the state capital.

Key projects like Green Corridor, Kisan Path, International Convention Center, and an international airport were shaping Lucknow into a global city, he said.

“Lucknow has been given development projects of over ₹1000 crore, including two major National Highway projects costing ₹440 crore and state projects worth nearly ₹600 crore,” he said.

He praised Lucknow MP and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for his contribution to the state’s development.