Admn chalks out plan to handle rush in Mathura, Vrindavan on New Year

With a large number of devotees expected to reach the twin religious cities of Mathura and Vrindavan on New Year, the district administration is gearing up to tackle the rush.

Instructions have been issued to respective police stations to launch extensive checking campaigns with special focus in market areas near renowned temples.

On Thursday, Mathura’s district magistrate Pulkit Khare and SSP Shailesh Pandey visited Shri Bankey Behari Temple to review arrangements in areas around the temple.

The focus was on outlining any kind of hurdle that might come in the way of streamlined movement of devotees in lanes leading to the temple on New Year.

“We are expecting devotees from different parts of the country on the occasion of New Year. We will have multi-layered security with deployment of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) on these crowded days,” said the SSP after reviewing arrangements at Bankey Behari Temple.

“Cops in plain clothes and women police force will be on duty and continuous vigil will be maintained at parking, routes for temple and nearby areas,” the SSP said.

“There are certain aspects that need to be addressed and we are taking them up. We had a fruitful discussion with temple management on Thursday. Parking and traffic arrangements are being reviewed and devotees will be requested to follow the designated path for entering and leaving the temple. COVID guidelines are also to be followed,” the SSP said.

“We are working in close coordination with Mathura police and the administration and we have communicated with them about required steps. We have discussed lighting, traffic and other issues and have taken measures to ensure hassle free movement of devotees during the rush,” said Munesh Sharma, manager (administration) at Bankey Behari Temple in Vrindavan.

Dark memories of Sri Krishna Janmashtami night (August 20) haunt the Temple management, Mathura police and administration when during night prayers two of the devotees were suffocated to death because of crowd pressure at sanctorum of Shri Bankey Behari Temple in Vrindavan.