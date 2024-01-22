Ram Temple inauguration: Advent of a new era, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya marks the advent of a new era and gave a call to people to go beyond the shrine’s construction to build the foundation of a strong, grand and divine India of the next 1,000 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Ram Mandir for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, in Ayodhya, Monday. (PTI)

Describing the inauguration of Ram temple, coming after a long wait, as not only a moment of celebration but also realisation of the maturity of Indian society, he said the temple is a symbol of national consciousness and the ceremony to unveil the idol of Ram Lalla is also the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of human values and highest ideals.

The Ram temple would be witness to the India’s rise as a developed nation and the country would reach the top, he said.

Addressing the gathering after Pran Pratishtha, Modi said, “Ram is the faith of India, Ram is the foundation of India, Ram is the idea of India, Ram is the law of India. Ram is the prestige of India, Ram is the glory of India...Ram is the leader and Ram is the policy. Ram is eternal. When Ram is honoured, its effect does not last for years or centuries, its effect is for thousands of years,” he said.

“For us, this is not only an occasion of victory but also of humility,” he said, adding that the occasion symbolised the arrival of Lord Ram and this would make the future for people brighter than the past.

“What next? This is the question now after the consecration ceremony,” he said.

He said he was feeling that this cycle of time is changing and this generation has been chosen to witness the same.

“We have to lay foundation of India for next 1000 years now,” he said.

He also said people used to say the construction of Ram temple would set the nation on fire. Instead of creating any negativity, the Ram temple was leading to positive energy, he said.

“Ram is not about any dispute. Ram is a solution to all the problems,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the sunrise of January 22 has brought a wonderful glow.

“January 22, 2024, is not a date written on the calendar. It is the origin of a new time cycle,” he said.

He referred to the legal dispute over Ram Janambhoomi in Ayodhya which lasted decades and expressed his gratitude to the judiciary “for doing justice” .

“The temple of Lord Ram, synonymous with justice, was also built in a just manner...Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. He will stay in the grand temple,” he said.

“Today the land of Ayodhya is asking some questions to all of us, to every Ram devotee, to every Indian. The grand temple of Shri Ram has been built, now what next? The wait of centuries is over, what next? On this occasion of today, will we bid farewell to the gods and divine spirits who have come to bless us and are watching us? No, not at all. Today I feel with a pure heart that the cycle of time is changing,” he said.

“It is a happy coincidence that our generation has been chosen as the architect of a timeless path. The generation after a thousand years will remember our efforts of nation-building today.That’s why I say - this is the time, this is the right time. From today, from this sacred time, we have to lay the foundation of India for the next thousand years,” he added.

The Prime Minister said devotees of Lord Ram are completely absorbed in this historic moment.

“The devotees of Prabhu Ram, in every corner of the country and the world, are deeply feeling this. Today our Ram has come...After waiting for centuries our Ram has arrived. After centuries of unprecedented patience, countless sacrifices, sacrifices and penance, our Lord Ram has arrived,” he said.

“This moment is divine, this moment is the holiest of all! After the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Temple, enthusiasm and excitement were increasing every day in the entire country,” he added.

The PM also said that Lord Ram is connected to the soul of India.

“Lord Ram resides in the hearts of Indians. Today, Ayodhya has not only witnessed the Pran Pratishtha of the sacred idol of Prabhu Shri Ram, but also the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the unwavering faith in Indian culture manifested in the form of Prabhu Shri Ram. Today, what has happened in Ayodhya is also the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of human values and the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the highest ideals!” he said.

PM Modi also sought forgiveness from Lord Ram for the delay in the construction of the temple.

“Today, I apologise to Lord Ram as something was lacking in our love and penance due to which this work (construction of Ram Temple) was not done for so many years. However, that gap has been bridged today and I am confident that Lord Ram will forgive us,” PM Modi said.

The exile of Lord Ram was for 14 years earlier and so the disconnect with the people was for a shorter period than now but people have faced a disconnect of centuries this time, he said.

Referring to the celebratory mood among the people, he said kirtans were being organised in villages and cleanliness drives were being launched.

Modi used the occasion to pay respect to Lord Hanuman and the Hanuman Garhi, mother Janki, Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan, holy Ayodhya and Saryu.

“I am having divine experiences at this moment. I also bow with gratitude to these divine powers that are present around us,” he said.

He also referred to his visit Arichal Munai, the starting point of Ram Setu. He said during his 11-day ritual ahead of the consecration ceremony, he visited all the places where Lord Ram had set foot and said there was a similar festive spirit in the name of Ram from the sea to the Saryu.

“Lord Ram is connected to the soul of India. Ram resides in the hearts of Indians,” he added.

He recalled his experience of listening to Ram Katha in many languages and said Ram is there in the memories and festivals of many traditions.

“In every age, people have lived Ram. They have expressed Ram in their style and words. This ‘Ram Ras’ is continuously flowing like the flow of life. Ram Katha is infinite and Ramayan too is endless. Ideals, values and teachings of Ram are the same everywhere,” he said.

He said the whole world is connected with the Pran Pratistha and this reflected the omnipresence of Ram.

He also referred to the spirit behind Mata Shabri’s trust that ‘Ram will come’ in every Indian’s heart will be the basis of grand capable and divine India. He referred to the depth and originality of Ram’s affection for Nishadraj and said it was pure.

He also mentioned Jatayu’s integrity, who knew about his imminent defeat when he fought Ravan, the ruler of Lanka who possessed extreme knowledge and immense power.

Drawing a link between Ram and Rashtra (nation), he said, “With Ram’s work, rashtra’s (nation’s) work, every moment of time, every particle of the body will connect the dedication of Ram with the goal of dedication to the nation.”

Modi exhorted the youngsters to take the support of their strong heritage and move ahead with confidence.

“India will reach the goal of prosperity by following the path of both the purity of tradition and the infinity of modernity,” he said.