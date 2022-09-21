After 3 yrs, army gives NOC for construction of SP Mela office in Prayagraj

The stalemate between the army officials and the district administration over construction of Magh Mela SP office pending since 2019 has finally ended.

No objection certificate (NOC) from the army has now been received for the construction of the SP office to be built next to the existing Prayagraj Mela Authority office, informed officials.

Efforts are now on to complete the building well before the Magh Mela 2023, so that the SP Mela can operate from here during the annual fair, they added.

In run up to Kumbh-2019, a new office of Prayagraj Mela Authority was built near the old Mela office at Parade ground. SP Kumbh Mela office was also being built near this. However, even as the building of the Prayagraj Mela Authority was completed as per schedule before the Kumbh, the SP office remained incomplete.

After the Kumbh-2019 got over, the army officials had put up their board at the site after claiming that the Mela Authority office and adjoining building were located on army land and banned construction of the SP Mela office.

After talks with army officials, the Prayagraj Mela Authority’s office was opened the very next day, but the construction of the SP Mela office remained stalled.

Last year there were talks of an agreement being reached over the incomplete SP Mela office with army officials but nothing happened.

Recently, after talking to the army officials the NOC has been received.

Prayagraj Development Authority’s vice-chairman and Prayagraj Mela Authority’s chief executive officer Arvind Chauhan confirmed that NOC from the army officials has been received for the construction of SP Mela office.

“The construction work will start now. Efforts are being made to make it possible for the SP Mela to carry out his/her responsibilities from here for Magh Mela 2023. The preparations for Magh Mela have also been started. A budget proposal of about ₹80 crore has been received from the various departments. After scrutiny, the proposal will be sent to the state government for approval,” he said.

The official said that as per the agreement, a plot of land is to be handed over to the army officials but till the piece of land is found, the army officials have given the site of the SP mela office on lease.