After 40 days, Lucknow set for a fresh start today

With the state government extending relaxations in corona curfew to all 75 UP districts after active Covid cases came below 600-mark in each of these districts, shops, temples, government as well as private offices, mandis and restaurants (only for home deliveries) in the state capital will reopen from 7am to 7pm from Wednesday but with strict guidelines, said senior government officials on Tuesday.

The state government had imposed partial corona curfew on April 30 for a couple of days after spike in cases in the second wave of the pandemic. However, it kept extending it before relaxations came into effect on June 1 in 55 districts which had less than 600 active cases each.

They said government and private offices had also been allowed to function with up to 50% of their staff on rotation. Lucknow divisional commissioner Ranjan Kumar said since active Covid cases had gone below 600-mark fixed by the state government, the ‘corona curfew’ will be lifted in a planned manner from Wednesday.

“However, people are expected to follow the Covid protocols of maintaining social distancing and necessarily wearing masks,” he added. Popular city markets like Aminabad, Chowk, Bhootnath, Alambagh and Naka largely wore a deserted look since April 30 when the ‘corona curfew’ was first imposed.

Traders expect normalcy will return to markets if people adhere to all guidelines and precautions strictly. President, UP Adarsh Vyapar Mandal, Sanjay Gupta has appealed to traders to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols to keep infection in check in the city.

He said although ‘corona curfew’ had been relaxed, corona was very much there and so the traders must maintain social distancing, promote wearing masks among staff and customers as well as keep sanitisers and thermometers.

Gupta said it was the responsibility of every trader and shopkeeper as this only will allow their business to return to normal. He said all markets and shops will be functioning on weekdays (Monday to Friday) from 7am to 7pm and will observe weekly closure on Saturdays and Sundays.

A senior district administration official said only five visitors at a time will be allowed to enter a temple avoid crowding. He said meat and fish shops will be allowed to open only on the condition that proper cleanliness and sanitisation is maintained there.

He said the masks will be mandatory for all people riding two and four wheelers. He said marriage functions and other programmes will be allowed with restrictions of 25 people who will have to follow Covid protocols. Similarly, maximum 20 people will be allowed at a funeral, he added.

He also said schools, shopping malls, cinema halls, coaching institutes, swimming pools and bars will stay closed across the state capital till further orders. However, restaurants can operate only for home deliveries across the city as well as roadside (highways and expressways) dhabas, carts, and kiosks will be allowed to function.

Lucknow commissioner of police Dhruv Kant Thakur said patrol parties and picket duties will be deployed in market areas to ensure strict adherence of Covid guidelines. In addition, vehicular traffic and maintaining law and order will be our priority, he added.

Earlier, the government had announced relaxations in corona curfew on June 1 for the districts having fewer than 600 active cases. The order had highlighted that restrictions would automatically return to any district where active cases went beyond 600-mark.