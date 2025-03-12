Agra murder: Student fatally stabbed for denying matchbox, two held

Two people were arrested for allegedly stabbing a BTech student to death on Sunday night. The incident occurred after the accused asked the victim for a matchbox to light a cigarette, and upon being denied, the accused stabbed him, stated police on Tuesday. Initially, the deceased’s friends claimed that they were watching the cricket match on their mobile phones when three men arrived on a motorcycle and demanded money. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The victim, Siddhant Govindam was a student at Dayalbagh Engineering College in Agra.

“Two of the accused, Dileep and Kanhiyya, have been arrested. On Sunday night, the duo along with their friend Abhishek was consuming alcohol at JCB ground when the incident occurred. Abhishek, the main accused, is currently on the run and police teams have been constituted to apprehend him soon,” stated deputy commissioner of police (City) Sonam Kumar.

“Kanhiyya allegedly attacked Siddhant with a beer bottle and Abhishek, who is currently absconding, stabbed Siddhant as dispute rose,” stated DCP Agra.

On Monday, a case was registered at Sikandra police station of Agra under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on a complaint filed by Anil Kumar Govindam, father of the deceased, against three unidentified motorcyclists.

The FIR stated that Siddhant Govindam, along with his friends Shashank Rana, Siddharth Rana and Shubham Gupta, left home at 7.30pm to watch the match. Later, at about 11pm on Sunday, his father received information that his son had been attacked and killed.

Initially, the deceased’s friends claimed that they were watching the cricket match on their mobile phones when three men arrived on a motorcycle and demanded money. Upon being denied, they allegedly stabbed Siddhant to death, the police stated.

As per the information, Siddhant had recently found a job with an IT firm in NCR and was the only son. His mother passed away during the Covid-19 pandemic, and his younger sister is a student.