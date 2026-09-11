Air force personnel found dead on rly track in Agra, suicide suspected

The body of an air force personnel was found near a train track close to Achhnera railway station in Agra district on Thursday. According to police officials, prima facie, it appears to be the case of suicide.

The 34-year-old man was travelling in Howrah Express heading for Prayagraj with his family.

According to deputy superintendent of police for Government Railway Police (GRP) Rajesh Dixit, prima facie it appears to be the case of suicide but exact reason for extreme step is yet to be identified.

“The train had stopped at Achhnera railway station and it is feared that the air force personnel got down on the other side of the platform and seems to have placed his neck, found detached from the body, on the railway track once the train began moving,” said the DSP.

“The family members, including his wife and two children, were unaware of the incident and they believed that the air force personnel might have boarded some other coach as the train moved. They were later informed and they got down from the train at Tundla and returned back,” said Dixit.

“Air force officials were informed and the body was sent for post mortem examination,” added DSP GRP.