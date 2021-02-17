IND USA
Air ‘very poor’ across Ghaziabad, Noida for third day

Noida: The average air quality across Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida was recorded “very poor” on Wednesday for a third day in a row
By HT Correspondents
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:14 PM IST

Noida: The average air quality across Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida was recorded “very poor” on Wednesday for a third day in a row. Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The average 24-hour AQI at 4pm on Wednesday was 328 in Ghaziabad, 322 in Noida, and 337 in Greater Noida, all in ‘very poor’ category, according to the CPCB. On Tuesday, it was 356 in Ghaziabad, 335 in Noida, and 375 in Greater Noida. On Monday, it was 369 in Ghaziabad, 368 in Noida, and 349 in Greater Noida. On Sunday, it was 416 in Ghaziabad, 416 in Noida, and 402 in Greater Noida.

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’. The CPCB states that an AQI in the “very poor” category may cause respiratory illness to people on prolonged exposure.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all monitoring stations there. Ghaziabad and Noida havefour such stations while Greater Noida has two stations each.

According weather analysts, air quality has been affected due to low wind speed.

“Wind speed is low and the emissions are consistent, which is the reason why accumulation of particles is at its peak with no scope of dispersion. Air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ condition over the next few days,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet.

According to the system of air quality and weather forecasting and research (SAFAR), the air quality is likely to improve over the weekend.

“Surface winds are low and forecasted to improve and change in direction to easterly. Better ventilation is likely to influence AQI positively. The AQI is likely to stay in the lower end of the ‘very poor’ for the next two days. AQI is likely to further improve on February 20,” read the SAFAR statement on Wednesday.

WITH PTI INPUTS

